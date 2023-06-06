Gorgeous, hidden gem dining in a stunning NJ spot

For those who live in the Northwestern part of New Jersey, this may not be much of a hidden gem for you. But, since the far reaches of Morris County and most of Warren and Sussex Counties and not in the main traffic zone for the rest of us, this place is a treat in an amazing part of our state.

Aside from the northwestern and far northern parts of the state, New Jersey is pretty flat. So, seeing mountains or any kind of hills is pleasantly surprising to us "flatlanders."

It reminds me of vacations in the Poconos, The Catskills or New England.

A couple of weeks ago we took a ride up to Lake Hopatcong. I had heard about it from taking so many calls from there over the years but had never been.

I Googled "waterfront restaurants on Lake Hopatcong," put one in the GPS and drove north. Bam! A home run!

The place is called The Windlass (pronounced windless) and it was awesome. The menu, the food, the service and the ambiance were just what I was looking for.

For those who've never been, you must take a ride this summer or fall and check out Lake Hopatcong.

There is plenty to see and do on and around the lake. You can rent a boat, swim on the public beach or take a guided boat cruise on the "Miss Lotta."

The proprietors also own The Windlass, Alice's Restaurant and the mini golf all on that spot on the lake, according to our waiter.

If you're looking for a great day trip with lots to see and do and great places to eat, check out Lake Hopatcong.

The Windlass is a perfect spot on the water.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's one of the best designs and layouts of any restaurant on the water.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The nautical theme inside includes a "boat bar".

Dennis Malloy/ Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The covered terrace on the dock is the perfect spot for lunch or dinner.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are no bad seats for a water view on the dock terrace.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You can enjoy your meal on one of their covered booths right on the dock.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Right next to the restaurant are paddle cycles you can rent with a guided tour.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Their double-decker tour boat is great for parties or just a guided cruise on the lake.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Two resident duck, "Skip" & "Louanne" will pick up anything you accidentally drop!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Even the view from inside The Windlass are spectacular.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They even have a wood-fired pizza oven!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Their other restaurant property "Alices's" is just up the hill for elevated views of the lake.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

