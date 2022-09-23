Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ restaurant is now open in Atlantic City

I’m a big fan of the show, so I hope to someday get a reservation there, but celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant is now open in Caesar’s in Atlantic City.

The restaurant is called Hell’s Kitchen and it is based on Ramsay’s popular Fox TV show.

Caesars Atlantic City via Facebook Caesars Atlantic City via Facebook loading...

Ramsay already has two other restaurants in AC: Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s and Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill at Caesar’s.

“The energy of the Hell’s Kitchen dining room will be a perfect match for this iconic city as it transforms into a true East Coast dining destination thanks to the dedication and enormous support of the community by our partner at Caesars,” Ramsay said in a release.

Caesars Atlantic City via Facebook Caesars Atlantic City via Facebook loading...

“The highly anticipated debut of Hell’s Kitchen headlines our $200 million resort transformation, which will undoubtedly solidify Caesars Atlantic City as a leader in world-class hospitality on the East Coast,” said John Koster, regional president for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Atlantic City via Facebook Caesars Atlantic City via Facebook loading...

Hell’s Kitchen seats 233 guests across three levels with every table having a view of the kitchen that television viewers will instantly recognize.

This is the first East Coast location of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant and the fifth overall.

On the menu at Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City

The menu features dishes familiar to fans of the show including Ramsay’s signature Beef Wellington, lobster risotto, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

There are also specialty cocktails on the menu including Smoke on the Boardwalk, Fear & Loathing, and Notes from Gordon.

The restaurant is reportedly booked through December but you can try getting a reservation through Open Table.

