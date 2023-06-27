Gordon Ramsay shoots at legendary NJ shore restaurant

We know that we have some very prominent dining establishments here in New Jersey. So when we get attention from national reviewers like Dave Portnoy or internationally known big-shot chefs/TV stars like Gordon Ramsay, it’s not really that surprising.

He was actually running around Monmouth County over the last weekend dining at places in Asbury Park and in Long branch.

When Gordon Ramsay shows up at an establishment, does that mean you’ve made it? Or does that mean you’re in big trouble?

Many people in my neighborhood reported sightings of Gordon Ramsay at a local restaurant, and the whole place went crazy.

Max’s Bar and Grill is an institution in Long Branch, and nobody could imagine that Gordon Ramsay, who is famous for chastising business owners would have any type of bone to pick with Max’s.

There’s a lot to love about this legendary spot. Founded in 1928, Max's Famous Hot Dogs became an icon on the Jersey Shore because of their famous hot dogs. I remember going there as a kid and that my parents told me that THEY had gone there as kids! That’s what you call a New Jersey institution.

Now, of course, they’ve upgraded their menu and become a full restaurant. Not just a hotdog joint. So everyone wants to know what does Gordon Ramsay want from Max’s??? .

A social media post from the production company that shoots Ramsay's show said that he would be in town from June 21-23 and that the public was invited to enjoy a meal on a “restaurant renovation show for a major television series.”

It didn’t take people too long to figure out that it was going to be Gordon Ramsay, and that it was going to be Max’s.

Is the long-time favorite Long Branch restaurant in trouble? Nobody knows. But we do know that eventually, we will find out exactly what spin Gordon Ramsay decided to put on that restaurant. And, we hope that he wasn’t too hard on them.

