It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen.

Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but.

Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude inside THIS Hell's Kitchen. After treating a crowd of very lucky VIPs to a taste of what the restaurant has to offer, Gordon gave a very humble speech praising the Caesars staff, the restaurant's head chef, and partygoers who came out to support him.

Ramsay also managed to squeeze in a nod to the Philadelphia Phillies, who he said he hopes to win the World Series. 'There's a baseball game going on tonight', Ramsay says, 'and I'm hoping the result is way better than last night, fingers crossed', referencing the Phillies Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros.

Check out what he had to say in the video below! (*contains strong language; viewer discretion is advised)

Did he use some profanity during his toast? Yes, but in the BEST way possible as someone who's emphatically enthusiastic about this new project. In true 'Hell's Kitchen' fashion, Gordon's advice to diners: 'If you're not happy with the food, SEND IT BACK!'

Get our free mobile app

Guests noshed on everything from signature Hell's Kitchen cocktails to Beef Wellington with whipped potatoes, to mac and cheese, to the most gigantic cocktail shrimp I've ever seen.

Gordon's Toffee Sticky Pudding was light, sweet, and to die for.

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

We hear after attending the party he escaped to his room for a massage and to catch Game 5 of the World Series. Hearing him say he was rooting for the Phillies only made me love him more, lol.

Hell's Kitchen is appropriately underground inside Caesars in Atlantic City, occupying the former Dusk nightclub space. It's a fiery, swanky space where you can see everything going on in the kitchen, which kind of makes you feel like you're watching the TV show! I can't wait to go back.

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

All the Unique, Atlantic County NJ Breweries to Visit with Friends Bottoms up! It's National Beer Day, and there are a group of fantastic breweries in Atlantic County waiting for you and your friends.

Absolutely Gorgeous New Jersey Towns Perfect For A Weekend Getaway It's time to get away for a few days, and these little towns throughout New Jersey are absolutely perfect to reset and reboot in.