Somerville, NJ says goodbye to social life fixture after 30 years

SOMERVILLE — It’s the end of an era for yet, another restaurant in New Jersey.

Social, an Italian restaurant and bar, has permanently shut its doors after 30 years in business.

“This beloved institution, nestled on North Gaston Avenue, leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable memories, mouthwatering dishes, and community spirit,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Social restaurant in Somerville (Google Street View) Social restaurant in Somerville (Google Street View) loading...

The History

The restaurant is owned by John and Peggy Qiku, Albanian immigrants turned restauranteurs, who worked hard to open Ciao Bello, an Italian restaurant on New Year’s Eve, 1994.

Against all odds, the restaurant flourished earning rave reviews and a loyal following of patrons.

But as competition intensified in the restaurant industry, the Qiku family transformed Ciao Bello into Social, introducing Asian fusion cuisine, sushi, and trendy cocktails to the menu.

Social restaurant in Somerville (Social) Social restaurant in Somerville (Social) loading...

Their sons, Izzy and Bekim managed the place, and attracted a whole new generation of customers.

“To the Qiku family, thank you for sharing your passion, culture, and warmth. Your dedication has touched countless lives. As Social closes its doors, many wonderful memories come to mind. Laughter and conversations around cozy tables, innovative cuisine, blending Italian and Asian flavors, and warm hospitality, making everyone feel at home,” the post reads.

The restaurant’s impact went beyond its own walls. The Qiku family’s commitment to quality, community, and family serves as a shining example, the social media post continued.

Social restaurant in Somerville is closing its doors (Social) Social restaurant in Somerville is closing its doors (Social) loading...

What’s Next?

As they prepare for new adventures ahead, the Qiku family plans to pass the torch to a fellow entrepreneur who will bring a new vision to the space.

“Somerville bids a bittersweet farewell. Your legacy will continue to nourish our hearts and memories. Grazie, thank you, Qiku family, for 30 incredible years,” the post concluded.

The good news is that the family’s sister restaurant, Ovations in South Bound Brook is still open. Many of the familiar faces people have come to know and love at Social will be there, too.

Social restaurant in Somerville is closing its doors (Social Facebook) Social restaurant in Somerville is closing its doors (Social Facebook) loading...

What are people saying?

Many patrons took to Facebook to express their sadness and disappointment upon hearing the news of Social’s closure.

"I'm so sad. My husband and I went there practically every Friday night when we were dating (back when you were Ciao Bello). It's where we went after we got engaged...so many other wonderful celebrations over the years"

"Well done Qiku’s .. Somerville was enriched by your Hospitality! Good fortune in your next ventures and lives !"

"So sorry to hear this!! We love Social! We had many fantastic meals there as well as a couple private parties. Wishing all the best to Izzy and Bekam."

"So very sad to hear this! We have had so many amazing meals there. The Qiku’s are a very nice and generous family. Good luck on all your future endeavors!"

"I have fond memories of many a dinner and celebration at Social. Knowing the entrepreneurial spirit of the Qiku family for over 45 years, I’m certain that while this chapter ends, another exciting new chapter is sure to begin."

