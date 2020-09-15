Yup, it’s true. We heard a great story from New Jersey Traffic North Bob Williams this morning about his son and a lost wallet.

Bob’s son took up golfing during the shutdown and has been enjoying the great weather lately. Yesterday, he left the course without his wallet. He did what so many of us have done, with coffee, cell phones and our wallets, left it on top of the car and drove away. Thankfully for Brendan a good samaritan found the wallet.

Bob told his story on the show Tuesday morning. It got me thinking that most people would do the right thing. Has this happened to you/have you found someone else’s wallet, keys, phone? What did you do? Bob’s wife Kathleen gave the guy a tip. Do you think you should expect a cash reward for dong the right thing? Would you feel right taking the money?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.