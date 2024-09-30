Good luck guessing what was voted best fall food in NJ

A pop culture and finance website called Wealth of Geeks recently surveyed 3,000 people across the country about their favorite fall foods.

So, you fall folks who can’t see that summer is the best season get all daydreamy about your apple cider and the crunching leaves under your feet. You’d be more than happy to get hopelessly lost in a corn maze and miss a Giants game on a Sunday afternoon.

It’s something I don’t get. I also don’t get what was voted New Jersey’s favorite fall food. It’s nothing I would ever even associate with fall. Can you guess?

Sure, a cider donut is a given for much of the country. Pumpkin anything (whether it be pie, a pumpkin spice latte, or a flavored beer) would be an obvious choice elsewhere.

Here in New Jersey? We’re told that the results showed pork roll (or Taylor ham, calm down North Jersey) is the number one fall food.

Huh. Didn’t see that coming.

Don’t we eat that anytime? Aren’t people lining up for pork rolls, eggs, and cheese in the middle of summer in Seaside Park at Park Bakery with the crazy talking moose on the wall? Did I imagine this? Aren’t people having pork rolls in February, too?

But the Jersey vote was so strong that it launched pork roll as the 26th most popular fall food in the nation, even though the rest of the nation had never heard of it.

What Wealth of Geeks said about pork roll.

"Pork roll, also known as Taylor ham, is a New Jersey specialty that’s particularly popular in the fall. Often served as part of a breakfast sandwich, pork roll is a salty, savory treat that pairs perfectly with cooler fall mornings. The crispy edges and hearty flavor make it a satisfying meal as the temperatures begin to drop, and it’s a beloved comfort food for many New Jerseyans."

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel here, guys. Pork roll is good any time of year, alright? Fuggetaboutit.

