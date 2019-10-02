Going to the MVC is awful and even the state auditor agrees

Even though going to a state Motor Vehicle office has gotten better for a lot of people, a new state audit says the customer service experience could be better. As reported on NJSpotlight, the Office of the State Auditor looked at customer service in particular, and found it to be lacking.

The audit, which you can read in full via PDF here, found "the MVC customer service operations could be more efficient if improvements are made to the Agency Compliance Unit, mobile units, and the complaint process.” Some of the issues the auditor highlights include the fact that almost half the daily field reports for a certain month couldn’t be produced, and that compliance officers were more likely to visit an MVC office close to their house rather than the one they were supposed to visit (especially on Fridays).

When it comes to addressing complaints, the audit discovered that of complaints received between July 1, 2016 and Aug. 30, 2018, MVC officials had followed up on only one of 51 complaints.” Also, the audit found that productivity varied wildly between offices with workers at one office processing hundreds more transactions per employee than other offices. The MVC says they are still ramping up staffing. Let’s hope it’s figured out before we all have to go back for our Real ID license.

More from New Jersey 101.5