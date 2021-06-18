Going to a Jets game? You may want to read this first !

The New York Jets announced their new “safety protocol” for attending their home games this fall. The new protocol looks like the old protocol before the pandemic with a few exceptions as laid out from a New York Jets press release.

The Jets at MetLife stadium will be cash free. No cash will be accepted at any concession stands and retail locations inside the stadium. If you want to buy something at Met Life you’ll need to pay with a debit or credit card using Contactless Tap to pay or Mobile Wallet, Chip or Swipe. So don’t leave home without it.

I find it interesting that the Jets have partnered and encourage fans to use their Visa card. In my opinion the Jets used the opportunity to go cash free as a matter of convenience for them.

Face masks are not required but encouraged if you haven’t been vaccinated. You don’t need to show any proof of a Covid-19 test or that you had the vaccines to get into the stadium.

Mobile ticketing will be implemented. All tickets for Jets home games will be mobile only. Your phone is your ticket. The Jets will get a lot of inquiries and they will help ticket holders set that up. The Jets are saying that this is a way to eliminate contact at the entry. I think it will cause a lot of chaos at the gate.

Tailgating will resume and parking lots will be open 5 hours prior to kickoff and the entrance to the stadium will be open 2 hours prior to kickoff.

The Jets have also implemented stricter protocol in cleaning high contact areas, bathrooms and overall cleaning and sanitizing those all areas of the stadium.

These changes are an attempt to make the football experience at Met Life as “normal” as possible. Here is what Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said this week: "I think it's going to be great to get back and to go to the full stadium, go out in the parking lot and talk to fans and see what they're cooking and do all that stuff."

It is good to be back to a full stadium and tailgating and “all that stuff”. I’ll still be watching the games in the comfort of my home. Good luck to the Jets and to you ticket holding fans, welcome back!

