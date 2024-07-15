GoFundMe for victims, families at Trump rally in PA exceeds expectation

Over 55,000 donations and counting are rolling in to support those impacted after Saturday’s presidential rally took a bloody turn in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The GoFundMe states a goal of $1 million, but as of Monday afternoon, over $4 million has been donated to the cause.

Organized by Meredith ORourke, the GoFundMe page says it’s authorized by former President Donald Trump and serves to financially help the families and attendees hurt or killed by the "assassination attempt."

“All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation,” the GoFundMe page says.

Some high-end donations have come from The Heritage Foundation, UFC President Dana White, Kid Rock and more.

“Our condolences to the Comperatore family. Praying for a speedy recovery of Mr. Copenhaver and Mr Dutch. Hoping you are able to return home soon,” one donor says.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed at the rally on Saturday while shielding his family from the gunfire, according to the Associated Press. James Copenhaver and David Dutch, both from Pennsylvania, were said to be in stable condition as of yesterday.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.

