GoFundMe for fallen Port Authority officer — here’s how to help

It’s a heartbreaking story. Anthony Varvaro, husband, father of four, former MLB player and a Port Authority cop. Dead at 37 years old.

Port Authority Officer Anthony Varvaro had a six-year career as a big league pitcher taking the mound for Seattle, Atlanta and Boston. What would make a guy who achieved such a thing then want to become a law enforcement officer? Duty. Honor. Integrity. Character.

He followed his ultimate dream of becoming a cop and served honorably until this past weekend when a wrong-way driver on the New Jersey Turnpike ended his life in a tragic accident.

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Getty Images loading...

He was actually on his way to the Ground Zero memorial event on Sunday, September 11 when his life was lost. Morning host Bill Spadea wrote a beautiful tribute to this man which you should read here.

Now you can help. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist this hero’s children.

“Nothing in the world mattered more to Anthony than his family, and this collection will ensure AJ, Johnny, Christian and Savannah are taken care of for the future,” wrote the creator Matthew Martino.

That about says it all.

To donate and help, no matter how large or how small an amount, you’ll find the GoFundMe page here.

It stands at far less than its goal. He spent every moment of his last six years helping all of us by selflessly serving. Please take just a moment to help his young children.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

