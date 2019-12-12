‘God Street Wine’s’ Doctor Lo Faber back with new solo album

Lo Faber, the founder of "God Street Wine," is back with his first solo album in 15 years called, "Bottomland". The doctor who left to get his Ph.D and spend 7 years as a college professor stopped by our studios to play his new song, Nice Momma #4.

Lo Faber brings his fall tour with old friend and bassist Tom Pirozzi of Ominous Seapods back home this Friday night when the Dr. Lo & Ol' Tom Duo performs a Special Event at NJWeedman’s Joint, 322 E. State St., Trenton, NJ. See more info here.

Lo Faber is a singer, songwriter, bandleader, producer who grew up in Princeton explained to me why he left music to get his degree when he came on my show last night:

"That's a good question because music is a lot more fun," Faber jokingly said. "I never left music because I never stopped playing. But I wanted to do something where I didn't have to go on the road. And that's when I had my first child, my daughter, in 2001 and I didn't want to be on tour anymore."

And what made him return:

"I just got more and more into it (teaching)," Faber said. "And then after 12 years or say I said, 'this has gone a little too far.'"

According to the Dr. Lo Faber website, "God Street Wine" toured with such artists as the Allman Brothers, Black Crowes, Bruce Hornsby, and Bob Dylan. Before breaking up in 1999 the band had built a massive following through constant touring and released five albums that cemented their reputation as one of the first generation jam bands. What's your greatest memory from the band?

"We're driving home from western New York to New York City on Rt. 17...and it's winter, it's February...we get stopped for speeding by two cops. I was driving...they go back in the car to write the ticket and we noticed it was taking a real long time for them to write the ticket and we look back and they're standing outside their car arguing with each other. And finally, they come up to our van and they said, 'well the good news is we're not gonna write you a ticket after all. The bad news is you gotta drive us to the station because we locked the keys in the car.'"

