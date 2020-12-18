I’ll admit it. I don’t get goat yoga. But I barely get yoga, period. And I’m not one of these people who thinks every single furry animal is adorable. In fact, I find goats highly un-adorable. That said, I’ve always been told that yoga can give you a sense of calm, plus fitness and flexibility that can be so beneficial to your life. Still, the few times I tried, it was just too slow for me and didn’t excite me in the least.

Yoga, to me, was as boring as back-to-back episodes of Downton Abbey.

Don’t start coming for me now, yoga freaks (or Downton Abbey fans). But here’s what is completely incomprehensible to me: goat yoga. For the uninitiated, goat yoga is a yoga class with goats hanging out with you and sometimes crawling up on top of you. I don’t see the allure. But goat fans will be thrilled to know that Totes Yoga at 150 Snake Den Road in Ringwood is a goat farm as well as a petting zoo, where you can get in shape and also have goats interact with you while doing it, if that’s the sort of thing that would give you a tingle.

According to an article in Only in New Jersey, all classes at Totes Goats are taught by certified instructors. (It’s not clear what extra certification one may need for the goat aspect of the instruction. Or whether the instructors speak Goat.)

There are several other goat yoga venues in New Jersey, but this one is special because it also is a petting zoo where animal lovers can visit with rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, chickens, and, of course, goats. The article goes on to say “Not only is doing yoga with a goat a once-in-a-lifetime experience; it’s also a unique team building exercise to do with your colleagues and friends.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.