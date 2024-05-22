Go-to places for local honey across New Jersey

OK, I know that I failed at the chickens. To be fair, the chickens were real jerks. So maybe it was the chickens who failed. Either way, we gave them back.

That said, I started the conversation this week talking about how bad my allergies are this season.

Many people push local honey as a solution. Then the conversation turned to using honey as a home remedy to get the local pollen and antibodies going so, I'm not as susceptible to the pollen covering the ground.

Although I am now thinking that maybe I could raise bees, is that the right term? How hard can it be to get jars of honey from your backyard bees every season?

While I consider this move, and nothing will happen until my better half is back from this current trip, there are great local places to get your honey.

Cape May Honey Farm in Cape May

Joe's Buzzed Bee Honey in Sayreville

Birds and Bees Farm in Columbus

Angry Walrus Bee Farm in Port Murray

