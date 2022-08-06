Inside the most expensive beachfront home for sale in NJ

The most expensive home for sale right now at the Jersey Shore has features that other homes do not have. Let's delve into what makes this home so special and so expensive.

This Home is a Compound

Yes, a compound like the Kennedys have in Hyannis Port, MA. The property is 1.71 acres beachfront in Loveladies, Long Beach Island.

What is in the Compound?

An enormous main house, a nice-sized guest house, a pool in between, and beautiful, privacy-enhancing landscaping throughout. The guest house and pool are strategically positioned and landscaped to achieve a serene resort-like atmosphere, just steps from the main house. This exceptional family compound boasts 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 4 living rooms, and a 4-car garage.

Is it In a Nice Part of LBI?

Yes, it is. Located in the Woods Estate in Loveladies, which is deed restricted to reduce density, allowing total privacy. As you enter the gated family compound, you pass the guest house and pool as you proceed up the canopied tree-lined drive to a circular motor court, revealing the magnificent San Francisco transitional shingle-style designed main house, perfectly situated on the dunes, with private access to the beach and ocean.

How Much is the Most Expensive Home For Sale at the Jersey Shore?

Blue Pearl was originally listed in October 2021 for $15,950,000.

On January 7, 2022, the price was reduced to $14,950,000. On April 1, 2022, the price was changed to $13,850,000.

It is still the most expensive home for sale right now at the Jersey Shore. The taxes on this beautiful property are $52,379 a year. Interested in 27 Long Beach Blvd, LBI.

Interested? Contact coldwellbankerhomes.com

Let's take a look at the Most Expensive Home for Sale at the Jersey Shore

Go Inside the Most Expensive Home for Sale at the Jersey Shore

Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties