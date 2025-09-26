Gluten allergies are no joke. I’ve known several people affected by it, and it’s hard on both them as well as their families.

That’s why it’s nice to know you’re going somewhere that can tend to your needs.

One New Jersey spot in particular was just honored for their work: Departed Soles, a brewery in Jersey City, was is said to have the best gluten-free beer in the country.

This is the third consecutive year that the brewery has achieved this title, based on judging from an expert-led panel and consumer voting.

“A Dark Night,” one of Departed Soles’ original gluten-free offerings, was named the 2023 Best Gluten Free Beer in America by USA Today, and it returned to top of the list this year.

A “Cascadian Dark Ale” or “Black IPA,” A Dark Night is brewed with sorghum, pours a midnight black color, and features a rich blend of piney bitterness and subtle tropical hop flavors – like a black and tan all stirred up.

I am fortunate to not have to worry about gluten, so that aspect of the brewery had never been on my radar.

However, I was there years ago for a friend’s birthday celebration and can speak to the chill vibe of the brewery, the friendly staff, and the delightful beer flights.

It was through talking to the staff that I learned how Departed Soles came to be.

The owner, Brian Kulbacki, was inspired by the death of his best friend, Chris Ward, who had Celiac Disease. Ward died in 2010 in a car crash, leaving Kulbacki to continue their plan of opening a brewpub on his own.

Kulbacki opened Departed Soles on June 16, 2015, which would have been the day Ward turned 24 years old.

Departed Soles is located at 150 Bay St #2A in Jersey City, NJ.

Check them out and raise a glass to Chris.

