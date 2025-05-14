🔥 Law enforcement has called the fire in Washington Township a murder/suicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — The intense fire that claimed the lives of two people early Sunday morning has been ruled a murder-suicide by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

The body of a man believed to be a tenant in the house on Tranquility Court in Washington Township was found with a handgun in the living room, according to acting Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong-Parvin.

His death was ruled a suicide caused by the fire. A woman with a fatal gunshot to the head was found in a bedroom. The woman was shot before the fire was started, according to the prosecutor.

The identities of both have not been disclosed pending official confirmation.

Gas line tampered with

Investigators found that the gas line into the house had been tampered with to allow the unrestricted flow of natural gas into the home. An accelerant was also located inside the home. Neighbors heard several explosions. The county fire marshal's investigation of the fire is ongoing.

Nicole Ruiz, the ex-girlfriend of the man who died in the fire, Nicole Ruiz, told NBC Philadelphia he dropped his dog off at her house along with dog food. She found cash hidden in the food and received an email moments before the fire started in which he called himself a "terrible person."

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735 Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

