Gloucester assault suspect found hiding in in crawl space, police say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man alleged to have assaulted his two children and their mother was taken into custody early Sunday morning when police forced their way into the home and found him hiding in a crawl space, police said.

Township police said a 14-year-old boy called the department at around 1:40 Sunday morning saying that he, his 11-year-old sister, and their mother had been assaulted. The three left the house as they called 911, police said. Police also said the man, identified as Charles H. Williams, 39, of Blackwood, had also fled the scene.

According to the police, Williams returned to the house and barricaded himself inside while the Gloucester Township Police Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the house and attempted to negotiate with him. After several hours police forced their way into the house and Williams was taken into custody just before 7:30 on Sunday morning, police said.

Williams was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, one count of fourth-degree obstructing the administration of the law, and one count of simple assault. He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a first court appearance.

