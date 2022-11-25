Glee’s Darren Criss Will perform holiday hits in Morristown, NJ

Gleeks, (or even nerdier: fans of StarKid’s "A Very Potter Musical") unite!

Emmy Award-winning actor/singer Darren Criss is heading to New Jersey to spread some Christmas magic with a holiday concert.

Criss will perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Dec. 11 starting at 7 p.m.

Elsie Fest 2021: Broadway's Outdoor Music Festival Getty Images for Elsi Fest loading...

The concert, "A Very Darren Crissmas," will cover both holiday classics and more modern Christmas songs.

The name alone has the perfect amount of holiday sappiness.

This isn’t his first rodeo when it comes to covering Christmas classics, fellow Glee fans will remember his cover of Baby It’s Cold Outside in season 2 of the musical series.

Mayo Performing Arts Center describes the show as having

"music ranging from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads. A Very Darren Crissmas showcases his kaleidoscopic artistry and delivers both thrillingly unpredictable moments and a timeless sense of Christmas magic.”

Global Citizen Prize Getty Images for Global Citizen loading...

Best known for his roles in various Ryan Murphy projects like "Glee," "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story," and "American Horror Story," Criss is no stranger to live performances. He starred on Broadways as J. Pierrepont Finch in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and Hedwig in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

If I can flex, as someone who saw both of those performances in person, I can tell you he is an absolute delight to see perform live.

You can find info on how to get tickets on MPAC’s website.

