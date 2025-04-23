🚨 A man showed a gun at an Easter party in a Gloucester County park

🚨 It was tucked into his waistband

🚨 He was arrested and slapped with a slew of charges

GLASSBORO — A Cumberland County man has been arrested and charged with flashing a gun during a family Easter party at a Gloucester County park on Saturday.

On April 19, just before 7 p.m., members of the Glassboro Police Department arrived at South Delsea Drive Park for a report of a man with a firearm.

The caller explained that a man lifted his shirt during a family Easter party taking place in the park, and showed a firearm tucked in his waistband.

Police found the man, identified as Jauwan Green, 26, of Millville, in a white SUV on Delsea Drive based on the caller's description of the vehicle in which the suspect was traveling and pulled the vehicle over.

Inside the vehicle with Green were two other adults and three children, ages 13, 5, and 1 year old, police said.

With the help of Washington Township Police and Rowan University Police, everyone was ordered to exit the vehicle.

The front passenger was hesitant and, at first, refused to get out of the car, but eventually complied and exited.

Once everyone was out, the firearm was found in the passenger side door area where Green was seated.

He was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon without a permit, third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree possession of a defaced firearm, and a disorderly persons offense of engaging in alarming conduct.

Green was taken to the Salem County Jail.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom