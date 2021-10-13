Giving Season: How New Jerseyans can make a difference this fall

When was the last time you counted your blessings?

I think about mine quite often. I am healthy, I have a wonderful family, a safe shelter, and more than enough food.

As the weather begins to shift and daylight savings ending Nov. 7, many people will be left struggling. Instead of waiting around for a local food drive or charity event, consider putting in the little extra effort to help your community.

If you are looking to make a difference this fall, there are many ways you can take the initiative.

The first idea is a Halloween costume and candy drive. This Halloween is going to be especially exciting due to the lack of trick or treating last year. Within our communities, there might be families that are unable to afford a costume, or candy to give out this year.

Taking the time to start a local drive for these items would give everyone the opportunity to have the best Halloween, and improve the quality of the actual night of Halloween for the neighborhood.

The next idea will help those needing extra warmth this fall, as it is supposed to be one of the coldest we’ve had in a while. It is so easy to collect blankets or jackets from your community, and these items can be dropped off at any kind of shelter or Goodwill.

When it comes to charity and helping those in need, there are endless ways to do so. Social media is also a powerful tool, and is able to spread the word about these kinds of things quickly and efficiently.

These platforms are also free and can be used 24/7. So start brainstorming ways you can get involved and help your community and start spreading the word! I know I will.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.