Girl dies after falling off ride at NJ weekend festival, cops say

DEERFIELD — A 10-year-old girl died after falling off an amusement ride at a weekend festival in Cumberland County on Saturday evening.

State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Marchan said the girl fell from the ride that appeared to be dubbed "Xtreme" at the 41st Deerfield Township Harvest Festival at the Rosenhayne Fairgrounds on Morton Avenue around 6:15 p.m. She was flown to Cooper University Health Care in Camden where she was pronounced dead, according to Marchan.

The "Xtreme" is a Super Sizzler ride by amusement ride manufacturer Wisdom, according to Marchan.

Marchan did not disclose the identity of the girl or a description of what happened.

Video posted by 6 ABC Action News showed the stopped and empty ride, as workers stood by in the darkness.

According to the festival guide the rides were presented by Skelly Amusements, a Williamstown based company. Skelly does not list a ride called "Extreme" on its website.

Skelly posted messages on their Facebook page that they are that they "do not have it in their hearts" to operate the rides even though they have passed a state inspection.

"We are absolutely heartbroken. Words cannot express our feelings and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family and loved ones. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts," the company wrote.

Organizers canceled a parade scheduled for Sunday, while the website said all other events would continue on the final of the four day festival.

"The festival will be open today to offer a place for the community to come together in wake of this tragedy," the festival wrote on its website on Sunday.

