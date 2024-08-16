☑️ Gillian's Wonderland Pier is closing after 94 years in October

OCEAN CITY — The closing of Gillian's Wonderland Pier has had some unintended consequences as the beloved amusement park prepares to close in October.

Jay Gillian, the pier's owner, said it is no longer viable to operate the park and it is time to shut down what has been "my life, my legacy and my family." In his Aug. 9 announcement posted on the pier's website, Gillian said he did not know what will happen to the property. Gillian is also the mayor of Ocean City.

News of the closing has sent some fans to try to make a profit or break even from their remaining tickets, or credits as the park calls them, according to NJ.com. One person who said they will not make it back to Ocean City is trying to sell 429 tickets for $214.

On Facebook's Marketplace, a seller was trying to make a profit by selling their coupon book of tickets for $1,234. At the other end of the scale, another person is offering her remaining tickets at no cost.

What takes Gillian's place?

Ocean City resident Patrick Simmons posted an online petition calling for Gillian to step down as mayor because he accepted money from developer Eustace Mita to pay down the business' debt. Simmons fears that relationship will make it easier for a hotel with a liquor license to go up on the space. Ocean City is considered a "dry" town when it comes to liquor.

People who signed the petition shared their memories of Gillian's

“Ocean City won't be the same without Gillian's. The ferris wheel is a landmark. I had hoped to take my grandchildren there, as I did my children. Sometimes 'change' isn't a good thing," one signer wrote.

“Please KEEP Wonderland as an amusement park and not some MEGA restore/hotel. I want OC to stay a dry town with beautiful scenic views and family-friendly values," another petition-signer wrote.

