Teaneck woman shot to death by twin brother, cops say

Teaneck woman shot to death by twin brother, cops say

Teaneck home where a man is charged with shooting his twin sister (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube), Naomi Hagley (Linkedin)

✅ Naomi Hagley was found dead at a home in Teaneck Thursday morning

✅ Her twin brother is allegedly responsible

✅ The prosecutor did not disclose a reason for the shooting

TEANECK — A New York City man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his twin sister inside a New Jersey house on Thursday.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Naomi Hagley, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Hickory Street in Teaneck around 8:25 a.m. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

First responders told investigators they thought the shooting was the result of a family dispute. Detectives confirmed their suspicion and said her twin brother, Jonathan Hagley, allegedly fired the fatal shots. He was located several blocks away and taken into custody.

Musella did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.

ALSO READ: Toddler accidentally shoots himself in Newark, cops say

Naomi Hagley (Linkedin)
loading...

College student who worked at hotel

Hagley was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition, third-degree possession of a defaced firearm, and fourth-degree obstructing justice.

He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

According to Naomi's Linkedin page she was a student at The City College of New York majoring in public relations with a minor in journalism. She was also a front desk clerk at a Four Points by Sheraton hotel in New York City.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack

Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico

Every major Spirit Halloween location in New Jersey for 2024

Please note that not all major city locations may be open for the upcoming season yet. Click/tap on the locations below for more info and hours.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Amazing views of Six Flags NJ from high above

Spectacular views from Great Adventures' Newly Refurbished Giant Wheel, both day and night.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Bergen County, Teaneck
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM