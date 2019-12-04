Sometimes in the midst of all the despair, you just get lucky. That may have happened to the New York Giants when Ron Rivera was fired by the Carolina Panthers. Regardless of what happened in Carolina, Rivera and Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who held the same title in Carolina made beautiful music when they worked together. Reuniting the two could feel so good.

According to heavy.com, Rivera was the only coach Gettleman had during his time with the Panthers. Together, they won three consecutive NFC South titles and in 2015 would go to the Super Bowl with a 15-1 record. They would lose to 24-10 to the Denver Broncos.

That wasn't the first time Rivera had been to the Big Game. He won the Lombardi trophy as a player for the '85 Bears, THE '85 BEARS!! And he went back again as defensive coordinator for Chicago in 2006 and lost to the Colts.

Rivera was also a linebacker coach for Andy Reid's Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2004 during that time he went to three NFC Championship games. He coached linebackers and you know how we Giants fans feel about linebackers! he was then according to profootballreference.com named linebackers coach for one year with the San Diego Chargers before becoming their defensive coordinator. Imagine Rivera's input to this Giants defense, if you could call it that. Rivera also won two Associated Press Coach of the Year Awards

I can't get "Reunited" out of my head and I haven't heard Peaches and Herb in a long time. Not only would Rivera be reunited with Dave Gettleman, but if he so chooses his former offensive coordinator with the Panthers, Mike Shula, well he's already holding the same position with the Giants. This could keep things smooth for Daniel Jones. Keep in mind, at Carolina, Rivera had Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey. Imagine what he could do with Jones and Saquon Barkley! I'll be imagining that for a while.

All that remains is what to do with Pat Shurmur and we pretty much know what's going to happen there. Why wait? Bringing Rivera in would give hope to a fanbase that feels right now like we have none.

Rivera would be easy to sell to the fanbase. Not only is Rivera a proven winner, but he did it with Dave Gettleman. He's already sold this fan. As for why he was let go in Carolina, for one thing, he lost his franchise quarterback in Cam Newton. Despite that the Panthers did reel off four straight wins, going five out of six before their current four game losing streak. Panthers owner David Tepper said, "It's time for him to put his stamp on the football side." If I'm the Giants, I'm on the phone while driving out there. This is a match that could be made at MetLife.

Rivera took over a 2-14 team when he came to Carolina, with the way the Giants are playing, he just may get the chance to do that again. One can only hope.

