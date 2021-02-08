Getting your online degree? New Jersey is the place for you

New Jersey is home to several well-regarded online degree programs, if US News & World Report is to be believed. The rankings date back to the 2015-16 academic year, so the numbers won’t reflect the influx of online learning that took place because of the pandemic. From US News:

The Distance Education State Almanac 2017 noted that 30,353 college students in New Jersey took exclusively online courses in fall 2015. This represented 7.2 percent of the state's collegiate population, which was nearly half the national average for this metric. Sixty-nine percent of New Jersey's exclusively distance learners were in-state residents, 30 percent were out-of-state students and 1 percent were from foreign countries.

Some of the standout programs available from New Jersey schools include:

For bachelor’s degrees, only Rutgers- Camden made the list (at #86).

Best online masters programs for business (non-MBA): 12 - Rutgers University--New Brunswick and Newark, 14 - Stevens Institute of Technology, 91 - New Jersey Institute of Technology, 109 - Rider University.

If you’re interested in a graduate degree in education, you’re in luck; several New Jersey schools made the list, including Montclair State (#15), Rutgers, New Brunswick (#108), and Monmouth University at #208.

Stevens Institute of Technology is well represented: it is #8 for online masters in IT, #21 for masters in engineering, and #35 for online MBAs. Other New Jersey MBA programs are Rutgers-Camden (#76), Montclair State (#79), NJIT (#100), Rider (#180), and Rowan at #192.

For the complete rankings of online degree programs, go here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.