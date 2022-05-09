Getting groceries home: 7 ways that’re even dumber than cloth bags (Opinion)

We’ve already gone through all the reasons that the bag ban is stupid: That it's counterproductive, that it causes more trash and any of the plastic bags would, that manufacturing cloth bags takes a bigger toll on the environment than manufacturing plastic ones.

I could go on and on but you’ve already heard it ad nauseam.

Starting June 1, Walmart will transition to bagless delivery and customers will be able to leave out containers or reusable bags for delivery drop-off. Like what? Milk crates? Garbage Cans? Carton boxes? Shoe boxes?

But wait. If there are no bags, how does the Instacart shopper get the groceries from his or her car to put into my milk crates or garbage bins or boxes?

And further, how do they get the groceries into their cars? Should they try to carry them all in their arms? I came up with some better ideas than banning bags for reducing the use of plastic. (Well, not really better but just as senseless). Think about these!

Legislation To Propose State Wide Ban On Plastic Bags Getty Images loading...