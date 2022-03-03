Get ready for tulips: 8 million of them in one NJ location

It won’t be long now before spring flowers start blooming and at one farm in New Jersey, that means up to 8 million tulips will be emerging.

Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge planted 8 million bulbs for this year’s U-Pick Tulip event. The farm expanded from 153 acres to 300+ acres, making it the biggest u-pick farm in the US.

The start date of the event depends on Mother Nature and when the tulips start to bloom. Traditionally, the event opens in mid-April. Once it starts, the season is short and only lasts about 3 weeks.

Tickets will go on sale a week or so prior to opening. Tickets are sold online only for $13 a person aged 3 & up. You must choose a date and time slot when purchasing your ticket. To be the first to know about ticket launches, follow the farm on social media @HollandRidgeFarms or visit their website.

yanjf yanjf loading...

Holland Ridge Farms will also be opening a few new attractions for customers to enjoy. Guests can now feed their furry farm animals, hop on a complimentary shuttle, learn some history of Holland and more.

The event will still feature fan favorites such as picking your own tulips (just $1 a stem), an array of food trucks and sweet treats from their Bakery Barn and last but not least – plenty of Instagram photo hotspots!

Holland Ridge Farms has only been opened in Cream Ridge since 2018 but its roots go back generations. Owner Casey Jansen is third-generation Dutch and speaks fluent Dutch.

He said his father, Casey Sr., came to the United States in 1964 at 17 years old as a bulb salesman. He started Holland Greenhouses, which supplied cut tulips and oriental lilies to supermarkets in wholesale trade along the East Coast.

Tulips. Beautiful bouquet of tulips. Colorful tulips. Tulips in spring Rob3rt82 loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey