Former NJ church is for sale as a home

Zillow

A former church at 207 Davison Station Road in Cream Ridge was converted to a home and is up for sale. New Jersey is always fun and different so I can’t say I’m surprised. It was built back in 1903. It’s been on the market since October and price has been dropped from $699,700 all the way to $600,000. Why you ask when the market for sellers is on fire and people are in bidding wars? Because it only has 2 bedrooms. That’s a tough sell. There are ways to remodel it and have a third bedroom.

“It really needs a unique buyer,” Valerie Vargas said. She’s the listing agent with Keller Williams West Monmouth. But she adds everyone who sees it is impressed. “There’s a moment that happens every time someone walks through the door. Everyone stops at the second set of doors and their jaw drops.”

The 2020 property taxes were listed at $10,705 and the home is 3,682 sq. feet with central air. Here’s a look inside.

Check out this 1903 church converted into a home for sale in NJ

Get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey

Take a look in NJ's most expensive mansion for sale

For $33 million, you could get this ornate, opulent mansion in Mahwah, NJ. Take a look inside!

Filed Under: cream ridge
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top