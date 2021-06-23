Former NJ church is for sale as a home

A former church at 207 Davison Station Road in Cream Ridge was converted to a home and is up for sale. New Jersey is always fun and different so I can’t say I’m surprised. It was built back in 1903. It’s been on the market since October and price has been dropped from $699,700 all the way to $600,000. Why you ask when the market for sellers is on fire and people are in bidding wars? Because it only has 2 bedrooms. That’s a tough sell. There are ways to remodel it and have a third bedroom.

“It really needs a unique buyer,” Valerie Vargas said. She’s the listing agent with Keller Williams West Monmouth. But she adds everyone who sees it is impressed. “There’s a moment that happens every time someone walks through the door. Everyone stops at the second set of doors and their jaw drops.”

The 2020 property taxes were listed at $10,705 and the home is 3,682 sq. feet with central air. Here’s a look inside.

Check out this 1903 church converted into a home for sale in NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

