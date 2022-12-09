Get paid to watch Christmas movies, eat cookies and get presents

So Edubirdie, a website for students, sends me an ad for a job opening. It says this

Position: Christmas Moodcatcher

Requirements: to be over 21 y.o., to love Christmas.

Responsibilities: watch Christmas movies, eat Christmas food, listen to music, and get presents for 2 weeks; complete a checklist that will measure levels of Christmas mood, stress, and motivation every day.

Remuneration: $1,000

To apply: fill out the form and wait for a call

And they mean it.

You won’t believe this, but they’re looking for exactly 25 people for a kind of research study to see what exactly makes our Christmas mood and allows it to last longer.

They’re calling the chosen participants “Moodcatchers” and each day they will be required to complete a checklist that will measure their levels of Christmas mood, stress, and motivation.

Based on these estimates, they’ll build an individual map for each person in order to measure the change in their condition over the course of two weeks.

Based on this data, they will seek to find out what is the most inspiring part of Christmas and how to carry this holiday spirit with you for as long as possible.

The 25 Moodcatchers will be divided into groups of 5 people, each with their own piece of research.

Here are the names of the groups and some of their duties:

Home aloners are the People who will watch Christmas movies.

Cookie guards are the ones who will eat Christmas food.

Heart givers will listen to a Christmas playlist.

Grinch hunters will receive gifts and evaluate them.

Luck elves will do all of the above at once.

Each group will work on their assignments exactly 2 weeks after they are announced as Moodcatchers (on the day after Christmas, December 26th.)

Yes there are some other rules, like you have to finish the steps of the study mentioned in their agreement 2 weeks from the beginning of the study.

Also, Each participant agrees to provide feedback about the study (about 60-100 words of comment).

Oh, did i mention the pay is $1,000? (I did, but it’s worth repeating)

To apply click here:

Not a bad gig, huh?

