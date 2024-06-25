Get inside when the dark clouds roll in

A sad story this week of the 58-year-old man killed, most likely by lightning at the Jersey Shore.

The man saw the clouds rolling in and smartly got his girlfriend to the safety of his truck. He then proceeded to return to the beach to tell the kids still enjoying the sand and surf to leave the beach as lighting was coming in.

He never returned to the truck.

Patrick Dispoto seen wearing his signature cowboy hat. He died trying to get kids off the beach in Seaside Heights as a lightning storm was approaching. Facebook/Patrick Dispoto Patrick Dispoto seen wearing his signature cowboy hat. He died trying to get kids off the beach in Seaside Heights as a lightning storm was approaching.

Facebook/Patrick Dispoto loading...

The sad irony of the tragedy is that Seaside Park is rolling out a lightning detection system to give beachgoers a warning in enough time to avoid a scramble off the beach in case of a storm.

Now, I don't want to knock the investment as it's great that cool technology is available, but "lightning detection"? Don't you think we can just look up?

NOAA via Unsplash NOAA via Unsplash loading...

Again, not trying to be snarky here, but it's common sense to move indoors when you see dark, ominous clouds rolling in. And your iPhone weather app gives you an indication on the weather expected hourly.

Of course, the mayor of Seaside Park is John Peterson and he's one of the most thoughtful, passionate public servants in New Jersey, so if he thinks it's a good idea, then I'm all ears to hear him out.

A tornado's rapidly approaching - what should you do? Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈