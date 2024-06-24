How often do you sleep in your car?

I have a rare gift that I can literally sleep anywhere. The minute I'm in a place, asleep. Start of a movie on TV at home, asleep. And every once in a while, I get drowsy while traversing the state.

Maybe you've done this too, but I've pulled over and set a 10-minute alarm on my phone and slept. I find that a few minutes is all you need to recharge.

This morning, we all got to the station and some guy was fast asleep in his car in front of the studio. There are a few businesses in the area and a construction site across the street so maybe he just got to work early.

Have to admit, getting up at 3:30 a.m. every day in the dark, I was a little jealous of how comfortable the guy looked.

Have you ever slept in your car? If you remember my cross-country trip from Princeton to San Diego, which I've done twice, once in the RV and once in my old Jeep Wrangler. Yes, I did the trip in the RV in less than 52 hours!

During that trip, I slept twice. Literally pulling into a rest stop, parking the RV, and setting a two-hour alarm. So, Friday at noon Eastern to Sunday at 1 p.m. Pacific with two 2-hour breaks. It was energizing. It was exciting. Not sure I'd do it again.

When I did the same trip in the jeep, I stayed overnight twice in local hotels for the journey. The Jeep is certainly not "sleep-friendly."

The question for you is have you slept in your car and what car is the most comfortable, RVs excluded.

Hit us up on the NJ 101.5 app so we can add it to our list.

