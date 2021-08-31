Amazing facts NJ never knew about lightning

As someone who spent a lot of summer weeks on the beach in Seaside Park I was greatly saddened to hear about the tragic lightning strike that killed a lifeguard there.

It happened in the 4 o’clock hour Monday afternoon. Seven others were also struck or injured by the residual energy. Three of those seven were also lifeguards. When the Berkeley Township Police responded to the call they found the young lifeguard who died at the scene. Others were taken to a hospital.

Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato said in a statement that Monday was a “tragic and heartbreaking day for our town and the entire Jersey Shore. This young person was out there every day protecting the lives of others.”

The township’s lifeguards and beach staff have been given off Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to cope therefore the beach will remain open but will be closed for swimming.

This marks the 18th time a person in New Jersey was killed by lightning in the past 20 years. The tragedy is a grim reminder of the tremendous, deadly power of lightning. Here are some facts most don’t know.

