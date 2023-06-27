A fantastic summer of food and fun await you in Seaside Park, NJ
☀️ Seaside Park Mayor John Peterson discusses summer fun and events
☀️ This year is a special anniversary for the borough
☀️ What the expectations are for safety in Seaside Park
Summertime is here and there's plenty of memories to be made.
Whether it's the beach, boardwalk, food, games, concerts, events, or something else, there is a lot you can do for fun this summer in Seaside Park.
For some insight into what's to come this summer in the Ocean County borough, Seaside Park Mayor John Peterson joined us on Shore Time with Vin and Dave on 94.3 The Point, sponsored by Shoreline Wealth Management, on Sunday morning.
We discussed some special events happening this summer and some which celebrate the borough's 125th anniversary as well as summer safety on the beaches and across town, among other topics.