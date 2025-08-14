You won’t believe what most Gen Zs want as a career
The Gen Z population is loosely defined as those born in the mid to late 90s up until the early 2010s. So, teens and twenty-somethings.
A study was done that shows what these young people want most as a career, and it’s a bit shocking. Shootday looked at monthly Google search data as well as data derived from social media interest in certain careers. They balanced the two to come up with a ranking of the top 35 careers Gen Z is most interested in.
It’s not about money.
“What we’re seeing here is a generational shift in how careers are defined. For Gen Z, a dream job is no longer just about income stability. It’s about alignment with personal identity, flexibility, and the ability to share your work with the world instantly,” said Shootday’s Serge Bejjani.
“The fact that social media interest scores so closely mirror search data suggests these aren’t just fads; young people are actively researching how to break into these industries."
So what’s the most sought-after career today by this younger generation?
Model.
This is followed by “artist” (I put that in quotes because it seems vague), then makeup artist, photographer, and blogger to round out the top five.
Look, I believe in going for your passion. Hell, I work in radio. Not exactly a stable career. I believe in the message in Lily Meola’s song “Daydream.” (If you don’t know it, look it up; it’s great.)
But at some point, you have to be realistic. I mean, this study is showing that more Gen Zs want to be a barista than a doctor. More want to be a tattoo artist than an architect. More want to be a YouTuber than a dentist. If everyone got their way and we had that many models, artists, and makeup artists, the world wouldn’t move forward very well.
Here’s the top 35 careers the study says Gen Z wants the most
1 — Model
2 — Artist
3 — Makeup Artist
4 — Photographer
5 — Blogger
6 — Singer
7 — Personal Trainer
8 — Marketing
9 — Dancer
10 — Influencer
11 — Writer
12 — Style Blogger
13 — Actor
14 — Fashion Designer
15 — Chef
16 — Tattoo Artist
17 — Hairdresser
18 — Content Creator
19 — Architect
20 — Athlete
21 — Public relations
22 — Finance
23 — YouTuber
24 — Dentist
25 — Teacher
26 — Nail Artist
27 — Nurse
28 — Barista
29 — Streamer
30 — Graphic Designers
31 — Doctor
32 — Editor
33 — Director
34 — Social Media Manager
35 — Engineer
