Gearhart: Throwing Bruce Springsteen under the bus (Opinion)

The “pause” by Jeep of Bruce Springsteen’s Super Bowl commercial after news this week of his DWI arrest at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook in November appeared to be an example of the left canceling one of their own, according to Jim Gearhart.

The two-minute commercial featured Springsteen in Kansas at the geographical center of the lower 48 states talking about the “ReUnited States of America” with the election of a new president.

Jeep said it was taking the video off its social media platforms until more is known about what happened.

“Here’s a man who part of his reputation, in addition to being a successful musician, was pretty much a spokesman for liberalism. Here they’re canceling their own and I don’t see anyone from the liberal establishment standing up for him here,” Jim said during the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.com/NJ1015.

“It should scare the hell out of everybody” that even someone with as big a celebrity as Springsteen can be “canceled,” Jim said.

“They threw him under the bus for what amounts to in practical reality nothing,” Jim said.

The complaint in the case was made public after the podcast, showing that Springsteen had refused to take a breath test, according to park police.

Podcast partner Bob Williams brought up that several retailers have stopped selling the MyPillow after creator Mike Lindell expressed strong support for President Donald Trump’s belief the presidential election was fraudulent.

“It used to be you had the right to say things. Now you don’t,” Jim said.

