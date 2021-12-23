Gather round the fireplace, here are the ‘Twelve Days of COVID’ lyrics
I'll be honest, I didn't think this would become a tradition, but here we are.
Last year, Jeff Deminski, Bill Doyle and our New Jersey 101.5 listeners put together a COVID themed parody of the Twelve Days of Christmas and I wish it weren't relevant anymore but the current reports of new cases prove otherwise.
I don't know if this will become the new carol that New Jersey is singing around the yuletide but just in case, here are the lyrics.
The Twelve Days Of Covid
On the first day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
A scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the second day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the third day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the fourth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the fifth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the sixth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the seventh day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the eighth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the ninth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Nine students Zooming
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the tenth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Ten p.m. closing
Nine students Zooming
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the eleventh day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Eleven Purells pumping
Ten p.m. closing
Nine students Zooming
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the twelfth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Twelve wipes a wiping
Eleven Purells pumping
Ten p.m. closing
Nine students Zooming
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.