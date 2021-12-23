Gather round the fireplace, here are the ‘Twelve Days of COVID’ lyrics

I'll be honest, I didn't think this would become a tradition, but here we are.

Last year, Jeff Deminski, Bill Doyle and our New Jersey 101.5 listeners put together a COVID themed parody of the Twelve Days of Christmas and I wish it weren't relevant anymore but the current reports of new cases prove otherwise.

I don't know if this will become the new carol that New Jersey is singing around the yuletide but just in case, here are the lyrics.

The Twelve Days Of Covid

On the first day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

A scolding by Dr. Fauci

Getty Images

On the second day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

VvoeVale

On the third day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

Getty Images

On the fourth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

ginosphotos

On the fifth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

On the sixth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

Alessandro Biascioli

On the seventh day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

bodnarchuk

On the eighth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

Getty Images

On the ninth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Nine students Zooming

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

(Getty Stock)

On the tenth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Ten p.m. closing

Nine students Zooming

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

Susan Vineyard

On the eleventh day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Eleven Purells pumping

Ten p.m. closing

Nine students Zooming

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

FamVeld

On the twelfth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Twelve wipes a wiping

Eleven Purells pumping

Ten p.m. closing

Nine students Zooming

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

Kylie Moore photo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Light Up New Jersey 2021: Your best holiday lights Here are the brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays. You can vote for your favorite here.

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old