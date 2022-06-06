The man who once danced till a quarter to three turned 83 this year and Jersey rockers Eddie Testa, Jobonanno, and Bobby Bandiera celebrated with the rock legend at Bar Anticipation last Saturday night.

Bonds, whom I once brought on stage along with Franke and The Knockouts bank in 1981, called into my New Jersey 101.5 show and reminisced about hooking up with, Bruce Springsteen who used to close his early shows with extended versions of "Quarter to Three" together they did "This Little Girl."

"He was actually doing an album himself in the early 80s and he called me up during the course of his recording and said, 'Man we're doing a song that sounds so much like you, man,' and he said, 'Could you get down the studio and just take a listen to it?'"

Bonds said Bruce was " great and very gracious."

"And I did and said, yeah, that does sound like some of the crap that I do," says Bonds. "So I got there and sang the 'Dedication' thing with him and he said, 'No, you just go ahead and do it, so I just recorded it. Then he said, 'You're killing it man, we can do more of that.'"

Their next song was "Jole' Blon."

"He got that from an old Cajun song that he pulled out of his hat or wherever he pulls it out of," says Bonds.

Among those who sent videos wishing Bonds a Happy Birthday was Steven Van Zandt

"Steve's cool, he's my crazy goofy partner. We have a blast together, man, cause's he's stupid like me", says Bonds. "But he follows up on all of his things which I don't but he does, He's a cool guy, I love Steve. All those guys are really really good."

Others who sent videos wishing Bonds Happy Birthday were Vince Neil and Jon Bon Jovi.

