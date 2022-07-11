Three dead in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — Three people died in a crash on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Aberdeen Sunday night.
State Police issued an update on Monday morning after initially reporting two people had died and one was seriously injured.
Two cars were involved in the crash around 7:20 p.m. in the local lanes near Exit 118 in Aberdeen, according to Trooper Brandi Slota. A preliminary investigation determined a Nissan Sentra and Nissan Maxima were traveling south in the local lanes when a sideswipe collision occurred between the two vehicles. The circumstances of the sideswipe remain under investigation.
The impact sent the Sentra off the right side of the roadway. It hit a metal post, overturned and struck a tree, according to Slota.
The driver and two passengers in the Sentra died as a result of their injuries, according to Slota. The driver of the Maxima sustained minor injuries.
An image of the scene posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows at least one of the vehicles overturned onto its roof.
Slota did not disclose the identities of those involved in the crash pending notification of family.
Closures and delays
The local lanes were completely closed for a time while a medical helicopter landed on the Parkway with a rubbernecking delay in the express lanes.
The fatalities were the 15th,16th and 17th this year on the Garden State Parkway, according to State Police records.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
