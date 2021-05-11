Environmental officials are working to get several property owners to clean up their acts around the state, including in Middlesex, Mercer and Atlantic Counties.

Illegal dumping and gas and chemical contamination of water and soil are among the issues at-hand in the lawsuits and requested court orders filed jointly by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Office of the Attorney General.

Seven lawsuits focused on "overburdened" communities address pollution in Camden, Trenton, Kearny, Secaucus, Edison, Bridgeton and Egg Harbor City, while two additional cases are based in Butler and Vineland.

