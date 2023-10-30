Garbage truck driver who admitted to NJ deadly crash gets prison
🔶 NJ driver gets prison for deadly crash
🔶 Garbage truck rear-ended SUV, which caught fire
🔶 Driver was on cell phone, video shows
A 45-year-old garbage truck driver who admitted to causing a deadly crash has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Angel Caraballo-Maldona, of Newark, had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless vehicular homicide on Aug. 29, stemming from the crash over three months earlier.
After 5 a.m. the morning of May 8, law enforcement officers in Pequannock Township responded to a crash involving a garbage truck and a 2020 Chevy Traverse at the intersection of Route 23 North and Alexander Avenue.
Investigators found the Traverse was stopped at a red light when it was struck from behind by the truck, driven by Caraballo-Maldona.
The SUV caught fire and its unconscious driver was pulled from the wreck by Caraballo-Maldona and a bystander — but the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video surveillance showed Caraballo-Maldona was using his cell phone at the time of the crash.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
30 neighborhoods in NJ where richest families live
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker