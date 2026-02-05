It's almost time for the big game, and you can bet people all over New Jersey are getting ready to celebrate with their own big game parties. It's a tradition every year in the Garden State, and one that isn't about to go anywhere.

As part of that tradition, guests are usually tasked to bring certain items to the party. More often than not, they'll bring some sort of snack food.

Chips, pretzels, crackers, pretty much anything you can dip, will be brought over. And they'll be large varieties too of everyone's favorites.

But let's back up for a quick second and think about that. While we may all be bringing the snack foods, who is bringing the dip?

A homemade special

Usually when it comes to dip at a big game party, not every dip will do. Oftentimes someone makes a homemade dip to bring for everyone to enjoy.

As for the most popular dip? Believe it or not, a homemade buffalo chicken dip tends to be one of the most popular options, followed closely by cheesy creamy varieties.

That's usually how it rolls, at least. Personally, I don't think I've ever known guests to be tasked to bring dips unless someone offers to make one. As long as we have our favorites, we're good to go.

Chips, dip, and love?

Looking ahead, and although it's still a year away, next year's big game might be overshadowed my some lovely affairs. The game in 2027 will be happening on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

What effect this will have on the snacks and dips at the big game parties is yet to be seen. But one thing's for sure. Relationships will absolutely be tested to choose between love, and a football game.

