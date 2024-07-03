NJ woman charged after police find dead pets in freezer and more

GALLOWAY — Police freed seven dogs and 29 cats from what they called “inhumane conditions" at a home on Cresson Avenue on Monday.

Nancy Santos, 57, was charged with 43 counts of animal neglect after they made the discovery of four dead kittens, a dead cat and two dead dogs in the home’s freezer.

For the 35 found alive, police did not provide an update on their condition.

The police department thanked Kimmy’s Safe Haven Rescue, A-Academy Animal Control and the Atlantic County Animal Shelter for helping to remove the animals.

“The Galloway Township Police Department remains committed to investigating any report of animal cruelty in our community,” Chief Richard D Barber said in a written statement. “To honor this commitment, we recently trained two additional officers to serve in our HLEO Unit.”

To send a complaint to the unit, call 609-652-3705 Ext 1.

Another way to report animal neglect is by calling township police at 609-652-3705 or Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know on Wednesday whether Santos had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

