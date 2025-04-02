Caught on camera: Dirt bike riders in NJ caught harassing a family

🔴 Police in Galloway Twp. are looking for these dirt bike riders

🔴 They have reportedly been harassing people repeatedly for weeks

🔴 Photos of them were captured on a family's doorbell camera

GALLOWAY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of dirt bike riders who are suspected of assaulting and harassing people in the Pinehurst section of the township.

Galloway Township Police are looking for some dirt bike riders who have been harassing a family (Galloway Township Police Department via Facebook) Galloway Township Police are looking for some dirt bike riders who have been harassing a family (Galloway Township Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Police Sgt. Jason Kiamos told NJ.com that the bikers have been targeting the same family repeatedly for the past two weeks by trespassing on their property, ringing their doorbell, then running away at all hours of the day and night.

One family member was assaulted, but police did not go into details about that.

Kiamos believes there are at least four people involved. The bikers were captured on the family’s doorbell camera at various times during the day and night.

Photos of the bikers have been posted to the police department’s social media pages. Their faces cannot be seen because of the helmets they are wearing. But you can see some of their clothing. Two are riding together. One was caught on camera popping a wheelie, too.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can file a tip anonymously here or by contacting Sgt. Kiamos at 609-652-3705, ext. 331.

