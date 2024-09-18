The new whippets: Galaxy Gas in viral TikToks for sale in NJ

🔴 New nitrous oxide tanks taking over TikTok

Flavored Galaxy Gas is more enticing

Whippets have hazardous effects

Whippets are making a comeback as TikTok videos of teens using Galaxy Gas are going viral.

The stainless steel containers contain nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. While it has proper uses, nitrous oxide has been abused for centuries for its recreational effects.

Taking a hit of nitrous oxide causes lightheadedness and dizziness, according to Dr. Brian Ruck, managing director at New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

"None of this is safe. People need to be educated in general. This is part of a group of compounds of substances called inhalant abuse," said Ruck.

They're known as whippets because the canisters are used to refill whipped cream dispensers.

Galaxy Gas sells nitrous oxide canisters online in various sizes — and flavors. The gas itself can be bought in blue raspberry, mango smoothie, or strawberry.

"When you flavor something, it may make it that more acceptable. It may not enhance the high, certainly, but it may just make it taste better so somebody wants to try to do it more," said Dr. Ruck.

Under state law, anyone in New Jersey who wants to purchase nitrous oxide for food preparation must be at least 19 years old and obtain a permit. But these flavored nitrous oxide canisters are available online through Walmart, Amazon, or the Galaxy Gas website without any checks.

Whippets have hazardous effects

"Intentional misuse or inhalation of contents is prohibited and poses a serious health hazard," the company says in a disclaimer on its website.

Any inhalant abuse — whether it's huffing gasoline, keyboard duster, or Galaxy Gas — can impair motor coordination. Someone who uses nitrous oxide has a greater risk of falling and hitting their head, according to Ruck.

Videos on TikTok, X, and other social media sites show teens using Galaxy Gas. One video with tens of millions of views shows a student taking a hit in class and falling to the ground. (WARNING: Video contains profanity, drug use)

The NJ Poison Control Center gets around eight to 10 calls per year about nitrous oxide. But that's likely far less than the number of people in New Jersey abusing it because no law requires hospitals to report these incidents, even if they are fatal.

