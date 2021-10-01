Gabby Petito case boosts search for a missing young NJ woman

The entire world has been transfixed by the Gabby Petito case. Petito, who went missing during a “van life trip” with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, was later found dead; her death having been ruled a homicide.

Laundrie, who arrived back home without her, is now missing.

Many have expressed disappointment that other cases have not received the same media attention and public outcry. And in a press conference given by her family this week, the Petitos and extended family have encouraged people to pay more attention to other missing person cases, too.

Many have wondered why this case has had so much more interest from the public than the thousands of other missing person cases in the country. In light of that, efforts have ramped up to locate a missing New Jersey tattoo artist named Lauren Cho.

SB Body Arts via Instagram

Cho, called “El” by her friends, has been missing since June 28 after embarking on a cross-country trip similar to that of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Cho left Flemington, NJ's Diamond Heart Tattoo and Piercing shop in December for her trip and, like Petito, was traveling with her boyfriend. She had been a piercing apprentice at the shop in Flemington.

They were near Joshua Tree National Park in California when she disappeared.

SB Body Arts via Instagram

Since early July, Cho’s family has run a Facebook page called “Missing Person: Lauren ‘El’ Cho” to raise awareness as they wait for updates from authorities. They’re hoping that the media frenzy over the Petito case will draw interest to the mystery of where Lauren may be.

SB Body Arts via Instagram

Using the hashtag #findelcho, the shop’s Instagram shows a “missing” post with several photos of Cho, saying that she disappeared in Morongo Valley, California, where she was last seen, having left on foot from the Airbnb where she had been staying.

She left her cell phone.

Anyone with any information encouraged to contact detective Edward Hernandez or sergeant Justin Giles in the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Or you can provide an anonymous tip through the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463).