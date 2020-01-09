Funeral funds raised for slain 28-year-old NJ mom of 2

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Family members of a 28-year-old mother of two who was killed by her fiance now are raising funds to help pay for the woman's funeral.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Tianna Drummond was beaten to death by 30-year-old Kristopher Corry, who then shot himself in the head.

Both bodies were found Jan. 2 inside their residence at Willow Pointe Apartments, after township police responded to a call from a concerned neighbor, Coffina said.

"Tianna was a wonderful daughter, mother, granddaughter, cousin, sister, friend, who touched the lives of those around her. She leaves behind 2 sons who will forever love and cherish her,"a GoFundMe campaign organized by Karena Chavis and Yolanda Coffey said in its description.

The written tribute said "Tianna dedicated her life to her boys" and remembers her as a "sports mom."

The GoFundMe campaign also noted Drummond was a 2016 college graduate of Florida's Full Sail University, with a degree in entertainment management.

"We are all devastated by Tianna’s loss and we’re not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give her the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes," according to the online fundraising campaign, which was almost mid-way to its goal of $10,000 Thursday afternoon.

Autopsies done by the Burlington County Medical Examiner confirmed that Drummond’s death was a homicide and Corry’s was a suicide, the prosecutor's office said.

