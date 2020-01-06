BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Burlington County prosecutor's office has shared more details about what it says was a murder-suicide that left a woman and man dead in their shared home last week.

Tianna Drummond, 28, was beaten to death by 30-year-old Kristopher Corry, who then shot himself in the head, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The bodies of Drummond and Corry were found last Thursday morning inside their residence at Willow Pointe Apartments.

Burlington Township police said officers responded after being called by a neighbor who reported hearing the couple arguing.

Autopsies done by the Burlington County Medical Examiner confirmed that Drummond’s death was a homicide and Corry’s was a suicide, the prosecutor's office said.

