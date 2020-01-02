Burlington couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide involving a 28-year-old woman and 30-year-old man found dead in their home, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The bodies of Tianna Drummond and Kristopher Corry were found about 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the home they shared at Willow Pointe Apartments on Salem Road. Burlington Township police were conducting a wellness check at the request of a neighbor, Coffina said.

Photos on Drummond's personal Facebook page include two sons, 5 and 10, according to birthday posts she shared in November and December 2019.

Based on Corry's personal Facebook page, he was active in the community as a youth football coach.

Autopsies will be performed by the Burlington County medical examiner. As of Thursday, police did not say how the couple had been killed or what motivated the deaths.

