Fundraiser started in honor of NJ woman who died saving an animal

The animal rescue where Kaitlyn O’Hara volunteered has started a fundraiser in her memory. Kaitlyn is the 27-year-old Medford woman who lost her life trying to help a wounded animal on Route 70 in Cherry Hill. She was a volunteer who rescued and fostered animals for Randall’s Rescue of Mount Laurel and the no-kill shelter has started a fund raising campaign in her name: the Kaitlyn O’Hara Fund - Helping Sick or Feral Cats.

This was posted on the rescue’s Facebook page:

Please donate what you can for a fellow animal lover, who risked her life to help an animal in need . Who always loved the ones no one else wanted . We are all devastated but I know she would want us to continue saving more “mittens” as it’s what she’s dedicated her life to.

According to her obituary, “She fostered countless cats, focusing on those most vulnerable: infant bottle baby kittens, semi-feral cats, and abandoned cats or strays. She did this with a full house of her own cats and a dog, whom she loved with her whole heart. She was thought of as the “cat whisperer” for her ability to get these vulnerable, terrified babies to open up and trust her.

O'Hara worked as at the University of Pennsylvania’s Ryan Veterinary Hospital as a veterinary nurse in the anesthesia department, according to her obituary, and was an animal science graduate from Delaware Valley University. She was engaged.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit the rescue’s Facebook page.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.